Man hit by car in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in northwest Fresno.
The crash happened around 8 pm Saturday near the intersection of Ashlan and Marks.
Witnesses reported seeing the man walk out into busy traffic before being hit by one of those cars.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver who hit him remained on scene.
Police are still investigating why the man stepped out onto the street.
