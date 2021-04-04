Man hit by car in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in northwest Fresno.The crash happened around 8 pm Saturday near the intersection of Ashlan and Marks.Witnesses reported seeing the man walk out into busy traffic before being hit by one of those cars.The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver who hit him remained on scene.Police are still investigating why the man stepped out onto the street.