77-year-old man hit by car in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 77-year-old man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Merced.

The Merced Police Department says it happened around 7:30 Saturday morning near Glen Ave. and E. 23rd. St

Police say they found the man lying in the road when they arrived. The man suffered moderate to major injuries and was flown to a hospital.

The victim's current condition is unknown. Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
