Tower District coffee shop announces closure

The coffee shop stated that this was "in no way an easy decision."
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tower District's Hi-Top Coffee shop is closing its doors.

In an Instagram post, the coffee shop announced late Monday night that it will be closing its cafe. The post stated that this was "in no way an easy decision."

"We feel closing is the responsible thing to do," the shop said in the Instagram post. "The café we had envisioned, and created pre-COVID, no longer feels achievable or worth
the toll it has taken on our mental health and personal lives."

Current employees will be offered a couple weeks of pay and severance in hopes to make the transition easier for them.

The popular coffee shop hopes to have one last day to have a going-away celebration before its doors close for good.

There is no planned date for their sendoff celebration.

Hi-Top Coffee will continue to offer its coffee through its website.
