Fresno family uses Halloween decorations to share Hmong culture

A Fresno family's Halloween display is turning heads in the neighborhood and beyond.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family's Halloween display is turning heads in the neighborhood and beyond.

But it's more about telling a story than being scary.

In the video above, ABC30 Photojournalist Phil Torres takes us to the "haunt" that shares part of the Hmong culture with the community.