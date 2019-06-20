Hobbies & Interests

Country Time paying kids' fines, lobbying for legalizing lemonade stands

NEW YORK -- Country Time is doubling down on its campaign to save one of America's favorite summer past times - children's lemonade stands.

The drink maker has been paying fines for kids across the country who have had their unpermitted stands shut down.

Now the company has a new website that shows where stands are legal, and directs visitors to where they can lobby their local lawmakers.

Lemonade stands are currently allowed without permits in just 15 states.

The company says, "Whether you live in a red state or blue state, every state can be a yellow state."

The website also offers downloadable yard signs to rally for the cause.

To learn more visit: http://countrytimelegalade.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & intereststicketslemonadefundraiser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News