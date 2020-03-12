Indoor adventure park No Surrender Unlimited opens new location in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new spot in southeast Fresno to take your kids this weekend if you're looking to burn off some energy.'No Surrender Unlimited' and its massive indoor adventure park are set to open Sunday.Crews are busy getting it ready in time for the grand opening.The 54,000-square-foot facility off of Kings Canyon and Willow offers everything from the latest in arcade gaming to trampolines to virtual reality rides and even ninja warrior-type obstacle courses."We saw that there wasn't much to do on this side of town as far as attractions and a place the community can come gather in a safe family-friendly environment," said Austin Samuelian of No Surrender Unlimited.This is No Surrender's second location.The locally owned fun center offers a similar concept at its Clovis facility.However, the new spot is double the size and provides a much larger dining area, complete with a buffet and bar for those 21 and over.There are also several rooms that can be reserved for parties.The only trouble you might have upon arrival is deciding what to do first.Many of the attractions are designed for both children and adults, including the trampoline areaBut if relaxing with a game of 'pop a shot' is your thing, they've got that too.The collection of arcade games is quite impressive as well.No Surrender Unlimited opens Sunday and will run seven days a week.