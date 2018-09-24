HOBBIES & INTERESTS

New official Scrabble words include 'twerk,' 'emoji,' 'OK' and 'ew'

EMBED </>More Videos

Believe it or not, you can play these words in an official Scrabble game.

If you've ever wanted to play "OK," "ew," "twerk," or "emoji" in Scrabble, you're in luck.

On Monday, Merriam-Webster released a new edition of The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary for the first time in four years, and these are among the 300 new words that were added.

RELATED: Unexpected official Scrabble words you can play

Here's a look at some words that could potentially spice up your next game:

OK: Among the two-letter words added to the dictionary is this common word that many more casual players might be surprised to learn wasn't already an official word but that competitive players have requested.

"OK is something Scrabble players have been waiting for, for a long time," lexicographer Peter Sokolowski, editor at large at Merriam-Webster, told the Associated Press. "Basically two- and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game."

Qapik: A qapik is a unit of currency in Azerbaijan. It's also now an official Scrabble word, one of 20 that starts with a 'q' but doesn't require a 'u' to follow it.

Bizjets: A bizjet is a small plane used for business. Playing the plural form of this new word on opening play would be like hitting the jackpot, as it's worth 120 points (including the 50-point bonus for using all your tiles).

Arancini: This is an Italian food consisting of balls of cooked rice. It's also a new word in Scrabble that's a great way to get rid of extra vowels.

Yowza: This new official word is great for those who love to shout their words as they're playing them.

Some more new words of note include zen, schneid (a sports term for a losing streak) and plenty of options to make you hungry, including bibimbap, cotija and sriracha. You can also now play aquafaba, beatdown, zomboid, twerk, sheeple, wayback, bokeh, botnet, emoji, facepalm, frowny, hivemind, puggle and nubber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesgameseducationdistractionbuzzworthy
Related
Unexpected official Scrabble words
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Merced Police Department takes on lip sync challenge
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
Unexpected official Scrabble words
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News