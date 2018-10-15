HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Scuba divers compete in underwater pumpkin carving contest

EMBED </>More Videos

A team of scuba divers competed in the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest in the waters off Key Largo, Florida.

KEY LARGO, Fla. --
Here's one way to make carving pumpkins less messy - do it underwater!

On Sunday, a team of scuba divers competed in the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest in the waters off the Florida Keys.

Underwater artists of all ages used dive knives and fine carving tools to transform pumpkins into their favorite sea creatures while submerged 30 feet beneath the surface.

Part of the challenge was keeping the naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating off as they carved!

Sebastian Gimeno, 16, and his brother Gabriel, 14, from Weston, Florida, took home top honors with their dolphin and half-moon design. They won a return dive trip courtesy of the competition's organizer, Amoray Dive Resort.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiespumpkinhalloweenu.s. & world
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Scrabble: You can now play 'twerk,' 'emoji'
Merced Police Department takes on lip sync challenge
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Man shot and killed in Parlier identified
German police free hostage, injure suspect in train station
WWE will bring the Smackdown to the Save Mart Center
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
Porterville mother arrested after child consumes large dose of Tylenol
Woman says she accidentally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Simone Biles fires back at USA Gymnastics CEO's anti-Nike tweet
Show More
Michigan policy now requires people on food stamps to work
Tulare County Sheriff's find zip-lock bags filled with marijuana in child's crib during drug bust
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
17-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Woodville
Tulare Regional Medical Center reopens today
More News