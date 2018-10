A skateboarder is looking to be the next Tony Hawk, and he's only 2 years old.Video shows Mark Hardin skating on the Pro Street course at the 2018 Dew Tour event in Long Beach.It was probably only a year ago the toddler was learning how to walk, but he looked right at home on the course, riding up and down like a pro.After he was done shredding, he ended the day in the best way possible with a little ice cream.