Hobby Lobby hiring 55 workers for new Clovis location

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hobby Lobby is looking to hire some 55 workers for its newest location in Clovis, which is scheduled to be up and running by July 10th.

The popular craft and home decor store is taking over the former Toys R Us location off Shaw near Sunnyside.

Hiring events will take place at that location all week from 8 in the morning until 5 pm.

Applicants must apply in person and ask for the store manager.

Face masks are required and will be provided.

Right now, Hobby Lobby is accepting applications for temporary setup of the new store.

Positions include department managers, cashiers, stock room, book keepers and freight receivers.

Jobs start out as temporary with the opportunity for full and part-time employment.

Hobby Lobby is also opening another store in northwest Fresno, at the Marketplace at El Paseo near Highway 99 and Herndon.

That one will likely open about two weeks after the Clovis store and hiring has not started yet for that location.
