movie news

The official teaser trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2' has arrived: Watch now

By 'GMA' team
EMBED <>More Videos

Hocus Pocus 2 | Teaser Trailer | Disney+

The official teaser trailer for "Hocus Pocus 2" is out now.

Fans get a glimpse of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler back in action as the Sanderson sisters in the preview for the upcoming live-action comedy.

"Hocus Pocus 2" follows three girls who "accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

The famous trio of witches appears near the end of the trailer, as Midler's famous character, Winifred Sanderson, yells, "Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we're back!"



Fans got a first look at Parker, Najimy and Midler reprising their roles for the upcoming film in November.

"Hocus Pocus 2" premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newstrailersdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
MOVIE NEWS
'Rise': Real-life brothers portray true story of NBA's Antetokounmpos
Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren among honorary Oscar recipients
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000
Director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case: Reports
TOP STORIES
1 killed, multiple hospitalized after fiery crash in Merced Co.: CHP
Madera parents plead guilty in murder of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in Texas heat
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, wanting to go to Capitol | LIVE
4 dead, 150 injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri
Fresno's food truck community comes together to support Planet Vegan
'Safe and sane' fireworks officially on sale in Valley today at noon
Show More
Legislators moving forward with audit of CSU system
37 pounds of pills believed to be fentanyl found in Merced County: CHP
Why you should pay down your credit cards right now
Valley father drowns while swimming in Fresno County pond
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
More TOP STORIES News