Arts & Entertainment

Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore talk season 2, hole-in-one on 'Holey Moley'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "Holey Moley" is back this week with a very exciting moment, the season's first hole-in-one!

"We just absolutely lose it anytime there's a hole-in-one on our show," said Joe Tessitore, play-by-play analyst.

Comedian and actor Rob Riggle returns as color commentator alongside Tessitore. The duo said it feels great to be back for season 2.

"We said let's keep the stuff that we love, shake the stuff that we didn't, and heighten the stuff that really worked, and that's what we did," Riggle said.

This week a former professional golfer is teeing up against a scrapbooking queen. A garbologist is facing off against a professional dancer, and a model and revenge-seeking husband from season one show off their diving skills.

We'll see them show off their skills on a new hole called "Diving Range" to guest judges Olympic diver Greg Louganis and actor Steve Guttenberg.

"If you want to see Steve Guttenberg lose his mind, tonight's the night," Riggle joked. "It's going to be something special to behold."

The "Thunder from Down Under" will also make an appearance.

The course is bigger and zanier and the prize is a whopping $250,000 at the end of the season.



Don't miss tonight's all-new "Holey Moley" at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimegolf
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found with gunshot wound during traffic stop in southeast Fresno
Thieves caught on camera stealing wallet from woman inside Clovis grocery store
Central California coronavirus cases
Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night
Neighbor's dog alerts Fresno family of fire on backyard patio
Community gathers to honor Kaiser Permanente nurse of 25 years who died from COVID-19
CA moving too quickly to reopen churches and hair salons, Dr. Cody says
Show More
Sanger residents now required to wear face masks in public
Tulare County approved by state for further reopening of businesses
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march through downtown LA in protest of George Floyd death
COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites to open at 4 Valley CVS pharmacies
CA State Superintendent gives update on reopening schools
More TOP STORIES News