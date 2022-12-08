Holi-Drones take flight in Clovis after night of technical difficulties

The Holi-Drones will take to the sky again Thursday night in Old Town Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drones disappointed Tuesday night at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds for what should have been the kickoff to a three-night Holi-drone show.

An estimated 2,000 people turned out and waited for hours on a cold night. After several delays, many hopeful spectators left.

Skye Dreams, the local company that puts on the show, says they worked for hours to try and get the drones up in the sky.

After troubleshooting and test runs, a crowd of optimistic people returned to the rodeo grounds Wednesday.

Karly and Mattis Marriott Olsen were among the people that had the option to get a refund for their tickets Tuesday, or return for another show.

"We paid good money for our show, and they had technical difficulties. So, you have to be understanding."

Right on schedule, the sky lit up for the show on Wednesday.

For 12 minutes, hundreds of people looked up as 100 drones formed festive figures to the tune of Christmas songs.

Brandi Malone and her kids are already looking forward to returning next year.

"Never seen a drone show. So, we were excited, they were excited, and when they finally got them to work, it was beautiful," explained Malone.

"This is a different and new tradition to be able to do."

