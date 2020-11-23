New change at Holiday Magic Studios in River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Don't plan on whispering in Santa's ear this year.
Holiday photography will look a little different -- your classic Santa photo is reimagined.
You can book your private photo session with Holiday Magic Studios in River Park with one new change.
Due to COVID-19, you will take your holiday family photo in the studio with no Santa, but Santa will magically appear in your photos.
This year the staff will wear masks, they will do temperature checks, sanitize in between every family and use a high-grade filtration system.
Holiday Magic Studio says safety is their number one concern.
"Holiday Magic studios did something very different this year," says CEO Peter DeYoung. "We took Santa physically out of the studio for safety reasons, but gave families an opprtunties to have safe photographs taken. Just the family alone with a masked photographer."
Now through Dec 28th, families with kids of all ages, plus your furry friend can come along as well.
You can beat the crowd this year and book your five minute appointment online.
