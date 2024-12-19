Holiday party held for NICU families at Fresno's Community Regional Medical Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Being a new parent can be stressful, and it can be even harder on moms and dads when there's an early birth.

On Wednesday, Community Regional Medical Center's NICU helped bring smiles to families spending lots of time at the hospital this holiday.

The department threw a party for parents and babies.

Santa stopped by and families were gifted goodie bags, including onesies, a book quilt, and toy.

Community Regional says hospital stays for pre-mature babies can be 2 to 3 months.

Action News spoke to a couple who was supposed to welcome their baby boy, Theodore, on January 6th.

He had different plans, coming early last month.

"You don't know what to expect but if you trust your nurses, you are here spending time with your baby, learning their cues, you'll see that you're in the best place possible," said Shelly Conrad, Theodore's mother.

The Conrads are counting down to do the day they can take their baby home.

This is the first time the hospital has been able to host the holiday party since 2019.