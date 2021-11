'ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals and Steals' features deep discounts on fine American-made products

Some of the featured businesses on "#ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals" include:

Searching for that perfect holiday gift? Localish is here to help!"#ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals" is back with incredible deals on American-made products from 23 small businesses located across the country, including wine glasses and fragrant candles, organic beauty products, award-winning skincare products, tasty food, cool accessories, products for the kitchen and home, and even an Oprah favorite.Shop featured products at an exclusive, limited-time discounted rate of at least 50% off at ShopLocalish.com starting Dec. 1.A soy-wax candle business started by a Harlem woman in her NYC apartment, featuring luxurious fragrances and quotes that inspireAn aromatherapy dough that uses brain science and essential oils to reduce stress and anxiety in people of all agesA San Francisco-based company that makes ultra-soft, luxurious scarves that Oprah now counts among her Favorite ThingsA top-selling neck cream that promises to visibly tighten, lift and firm skin in four weeksAn elegant, cozy fireplace you can take with you anywhereLearn more about the featured products and the businesses by watching the half-hour special running on ABC Owned Television Stations and co-hosted by Tory Johnson of "GMA Deals & Steals" and WABC-TV's Sam Champion.ABC30/KFSN-TV FresnoFriday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. PSTABC7/KGO-TV San FranciscoFriday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. PSTABC7/KABC-TV Los AngelesFriday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. PSTABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-DurhamFriday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST6ABC/WPVI-TV PhiladelphiaFriday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ESTABC7/WABC-TV New YorkFriday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ESTABC13/KTRK-TV HoustonFriday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. CSTABC7/WLS-TV ChicagoFriday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CSTLOCALISH NetworkCheck local listingsThe special can also be seen on the streaming platforms of each of these stations.