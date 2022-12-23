The best and worst times to travel during holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The "most wonderful time of year" may not feel like it if you're behind the wheel.

AAA is estimating close to 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more nationwide, with 7.2 million flying.

Air travel isn't the only transportation mode expected to resemble pre-pandemic days.

Nearly 102 million people are expected to drive.

So how do you avoid bumper to bumper traffic?

Travel analyst INRIX shows afternoon hours as the worst time to travel with the exception of Christmas Day, New Year's eve and New Year's Day, when minimal traffic is expected.

Heading out Christmas Eve? Leave before 11.

AAA Spokesperson Julian Paredes says, "Tush hour is generally between 2 pm and 8 pm. The best advice is to start your trip before noon because that will help you avoid the rush hour as much as possible.

Despite inflation driving up the cost of just about everything and roller coaster gas prices, 2022 is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since AAA started tracking in 2000 and the busiest since 2019.

Paredes says, "What AAA noticed is people just want to be home for the holidays no matter gas prices, inflation. People will budget accordingly for that.

Days to avoid or at least pack the patience are December 27, December 28 and January 2 -- those are going to be the days with the most cars on the road.