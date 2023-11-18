Expect delays on roads and in airports as people travel for Thanksgiving

Holiday travel can be a headache, especially with more people traveling this year compared to last.

Some good news for drivers: gas prices are trending down with the average in California at $5.02, down from $5.09 last week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Holiday travel can be a headache, especially with more people traveling this year compared to last.

AAA is forecasting that 4.7 million people will be flying for Thanksgiving, a 6% jump compared to 2022.

"Travelers can expect to see the Fresno Yosemite International Airport very busy during this travel holiday season," Fresno Yosemite International Airport Media & Public Relations Officer, Vikkie Calderon said. "We encourage passengers to arrive early at least 2 hours prior to their domestic departure and three hours for their international flight departure."

Many passengers already planning for possible congestion at airports.

"We're early birds so we're probably going to wake up at like 4 in the morning, get there, sleep at the airport and then go on a plane," Fresno Yosemite International Airport traveler, JG Sanchez said.

JG Sanchez traveled from Seattle to Fresno on Friday for a family wedding with no troubles but is prepared for delays on his flight back on Monday.

"I asked for Tuesday off of work just in case we get delayed," Sanchez said.

The busiest days for fliers this travel season are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

"We also recommend travelers prepare in advance before leaving their homes for the airport by checking with their airlines on their flight status, packing smart by packing with an empty bag so that they are not carrying any prohibited items in their carry-on or checked baggage," Calderon explained.

While many will be traveling in the skies, AAA estimates 88% of Americans --nearly 49 million people-- will be hitting the roads this year.

The busiest days for drivers are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the weekend after.

"Wednesday from 2 pm to 6 pm, we're expecting an 11% jump in traffic," AAA Northern California spokesperson, John Treanor said. "We're recommending Americans get out before 11 o'clock in the morning if they want to beat traffic and on the road back home, similar."

For Saturday and Sunday, AAA says the busiest time will be between 2 pm and 8 pm.

Drivers are advised to make sure their cars are ready.

"You want to check battery levels, you want to check fluid levels, you want to check your tires to make sure they're inflated correctly and the tread is good," Treanor explained.

Some good news for drivers: gas prices are trending down with the average in California at $5.02, down from $5.09 last week.

AAA advises drivers to find the cheapest gas and EV charging stations ahead of the trip to ease the drive.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.