Gas prices drop slightly as drivers prepare for holiday travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gas prices are continuing to drop amid the holiday travel season.Industry analysts say prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs.Right now, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded across the U.S. stands at $3.41.Of course, California prices are much higher, with the average price being $4.65.Locally, drivers can expect to pay slightly below the statewide average.Merced County sees prices at $4.49 a gallon, and Fresno County prices average around $4.57.Those in Tulare County are paying about $4.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded.