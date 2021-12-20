gas prices

Gas prices drop slightly as drivers prepare for holiday travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gas prices are continuing to drop amid the holiday travel season.

Industry analysts say prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded across the U.S. stands at $3.41.

Of course, California prices are much higher, with the average price being $4.65.

Locally, drivers can expect to pay slightly below the statewide average.

Merced County sees prices at $4.49 a gallon, and Fresno County prices average around $4.57.

Those in Tulare County are paying about $4.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded.


