Illegal fireworks spark flames on roof of northeast Fresno elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters believe a person shooting off illegal fireworks caused a late-night fire at an elementary school in northeast Fresno on Monday.Police officers spotted the fire just before 11 p.m. on the roof of a building at Holland Elementary School near Fresno Street and Gettysburg Avenue.Investigators say kids in the area may have been responsible for the blaze."Right now, it's under the assumption that some fireworks landed, caught the dry needles on the roof, started the fire. There were no witnesses to where the juveniles went, but there were reports of fireworks in the area," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dandridge.Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly. There is no estimate on the cost of damages.No suspects have been found.