fire

Illegal fireworks spark flames on roof of northeast Fresno elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters believe a person shooting off illegal fireworks caused a late-night fire at an elementary school in northeast Fresno on Monday.

Police officers spotted the fire just before 11 p.m. on the roof of a building at Holland Elementary School near Fresno Street and Gettysburg Avenue.

Investigators say kids in the area may have been responsible for the blaze.

"Right now, it's under the assumption that some fireworks landed, caught the dry needles on the roof, started the fire. There were no witnesses to where the juveniles went, but there were reports of fireworks in the area," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dandridge.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly. There is no estimate on the cost of damages.

No suspects have been found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastfirearsonfireworks
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Small house destroyed by fire in southeast Fresno
Remodeled home catches fire in central Fresno
Fresno Fire responded to 206 vegetation fires this month
Mattress catches fire in central Fresno apartment, firefighters say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley correctional officer dies suddenly and unexpectedly from COVID-19
How Central CA counties will use $50 million federal grant money to fight COVID-19
Central CA is a COVID-19 hotspot, state investing $52M to help slow surge
Madera police conduct more interviews in case of Thaddeus Sran, charges could be filed Tuesday
Central California coronavirus cases
Small house destroyed by fire in southeast Fresno
One year later: Remembering Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims
Show More
Are violent criminals getting out in second wave of early prison release?
Man believed to be fleeing deputies killed by car on Hwy 180 in Fresno
Federal class action lawsuit filed against Hanford's Central Valley Meat Co.
AG Barr to condemn rioting at much-anticipated House hearing
2 shot while driving on Highway 41 in Madera County
More TOP STORIES News