Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to death of rapper Mac Miller

LOS ANGELES -- Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday charges against a Hollywood Hills man in connection to the death of hip-hop star Mac Miller, who was found dead in his Studio City home at the age of 26 last year.
Cameron James Pettit, 28, was arrested Wednesday morning by special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Pettit is expected to make his first court appearance later in the day at U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.
Pettit was arrested following a criminal complaint filed Aug. 30 that charges him with one count of distribution of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit, Pettit and others distributed narcotics to Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick. Prosecutors say Pettit sold 30 milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and Xanax, to McCormick on Sept. 5, 2018. Instead of supplying "genuine" oxycodone, investigators say Pettit sold McCormick counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl - a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.
McCormick was found unresponsive Sept. 7, 2018 at his home in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
The affidavit states that hours after news outlets reported McCormick's death, Pettit sent a message to a friend stating, "Most likely I will die in jail."
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later determined the hip-hop artist died of mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.
The Pittsburgh native was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier last year.
His music, which often examined his depression and drug use, won him fans among some of the biggest names in hip-hop.
If convicted of the drug trafficking charge, Pettit would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
An investigation is ongoing.
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to death of rapper Mac Miller
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News