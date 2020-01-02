Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline in Michigan

WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A western Michigan lakefront home has fallen down a sandy bluff in an area plagued by erosion.

WOOD-TV reports that Muskegon County officials had been monitoring the condition of the White River Township home which toppled over about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbor Bob Lloyd told WZZM-TV that he heard a sound "and could just see the house going."

The home's owner was at another property when it fell. She wanted neighbors to pitch in for a shoreline rock wall to slow erosion but ran out of time.

Storms have caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls and roads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigancollapsebeach erosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Terrified victims hide in Merced Co. gas station as man goes on wild, violent rampage
36-year-old mom of 4 missing in Tulare County for 4 days
Fresno PD announce 6 arrested in connection with mass shooting
Fresno Police make 12 DUI arrests on New Year's Eve
Shotspotter detects 100 calls of gunfire as Fresno enters 2020
Dog put down after being thrown from stolen vehicle
David Stern, former NBA commissioner, dies at 77
Show More
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Members of Hmong community feel relief after arrests made in Fresno mass shooting
Community reacts to arrests being made in November mass shooting
Families of November mass shooting victims react to arrests
Shooting that left 4 dead was gang-related: Fresno Police
More TOP STORIES News