Man tries breaking into multiple Visalia homes in minutes, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a man after he tried robbing several homes in just a matter of minutes.
Officers arrested 30-year-old Juan Martinez on Friday after he reportedly broke into one home and tried entering two other houses just minutes later.
During one of those home invasions, Martinez entered a home near Demaree and Riggin and pushed a woman to the ground.
Thankfully that victim suffered only minor injuries, and surveillance cameras were able to pick up a good enough shot of Martinez that police found and arrested him several minutes later.
