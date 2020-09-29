COVID-19 home building means more office and learning space

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With people working and learning from home during this pandemic, more homes are being built with office and personal spaces.Office space and an area to lounge is the new norm inside Lennar's newest Next-Gen model home."The latest trend right now is working from home because of COVID. So either working from home or remote learning. That is the top demand right now," said Mike Miller, Lennar Central California Division President.Division president Mike Miller showed us inside the sky series at Riverstone off Highway 41.He says buyers are telling developers they need space and they're listening."We have next-gen and it accommodates all kinds of housing needs. Whether it's remote learning, an office, a grandma's space or hobby space," Miller said.Some have even turned extra space into gyms. Lennar has six types of next-gen floor plans.The home builders has also focused on WiFi throughout the house to help people stay connected"WiFi certified, it makes it great if you have to work at home or remote learning. There are no dead spots in the house," Miller said.Sales of next-gen and homes have not slowed during the pandemic."It was a shock but COVID has not affected sale in a negative sense. I think it's helped it. The demand has been very high," Miller said.However, home buying has changed. People can tour a home privately. Next-Gen homes start in the upper $400,000s.So far, Lennar has built about 1,000 next-gen homes in the Valley and that number keeps growing.