Home & Garden

COVID-19 home building means more office and learning space

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With people working and learning from home during this pandemic, more homes are being built with office and personal spaces.

Office space and an area to lounge is the new norm inside Lennar's newest Next-Gen model home.

"The latest trend right now is working from home because of COVID. So either working from home or remote learning. That is the top demand right now," said Mike Miller, Lennar Central California Division President.

Division president Mike Miller showed us inside the sky series at Riverstone off Highway 41.

He says buyers are telling developers they need space and they're listening.

"We have next-gen and it accommodates all kinds of housing needs. Whether it's remote learning, an office, a grandma's space or hobby space," Miller said.

Some have even turned extra space into gyms. Lennar has six types of next-gen floor plans.

The home builders has also focused on WiFi throughout the house to help people stay connected

"WiFi certified, it makes it great if you have to work at home or remote learning. There are no dead spots in the house," Miller said.

Sales of next-gen and homes have not slowed during the pandemic.

"It was a shock but COVID has not affected sale in a negative sense. I think it's helped it. The demand has been very high," Miller said.

However, home buying has changed. People can tour a home privately. Next-Gen homes start in the upper $400,000s.

So far, Lennar has built about 1,000 next-gen homes in the Valley and that number keeps growing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresnocoronavirus californiacoronavirushomeworkplacecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
Man shot to death in west central Fresno
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Microsoft down: Users unable to access services
Creek Fire: Water deliveries from dams might be affected due to evacuations
Valley air about to get worse as wildfire smoke has nowhere to go
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Show More
Creek Fire: 304,604 acres burned with 39% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 150,286 acres burned, 50% contained
Residents describe terrifying escape from Glass Fire in NorCal
Central California coronavirus cases
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
More TOP STORIES News