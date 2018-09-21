Home security video shows repairman examining child's underwear

EMBED </>More Videos

Video from a home security camera showed a home repairman taking underwear out of a young girl's hamper.

By
PLAYA VISTA, LOS ANGELES --
Video from a home security camera revealed activity that alarmed Jason Cooper, a Playa Vista parent of two young girls.

A repairman who was contracted to fix scratches in the floor is seen rummaging through soiled clothing in the children's bedroom.

"I saw him put his hands in their hamper, pick up some of their clothes and at one point I saw him on the video putting something in his pocket. It looked like it was my daughter's underwear," says Jason Cooper.

The repairman goes back and forth from his work area to the opposite side of the room where there the hamper was. Cooper says the activity became more suspicious when the worker turned away from the camera and lifts the clothing toward his face.

"You see him turn back around put the underwear in the hamper and before he does that you see what looks like he is taking one last big breath in."

Cooper and his family had just moved into the home. The security camera was activated an hour before the worker arrived. The worker had been contracted by the moving company to fix any floor or furniture damaged in the move.

Eyewitness News has tried to contact the worker. So far we have not received a response. But Cooper reached him and confronted him about the video.

"He tried to say something but in all honesty I didn't want to hear what he had to say. I didn't care what he had to say," says Cooper.

Cooper filed a report with LAPD. It's uncertain whether any crime has been committed except perhaps the theft of a pair of underwear. More important to Cooper is if the worker has a criminal record.

Especially disturbing, Cooper was in the home while the repairman was working. Steps away, unsuspecting.

"From now I can tell you that my wife and I will never let anybody else in this house without us standing by their side until they leave."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillance videosex crimesunderwearchildrenLos Angeles Area
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News