Video from a home security camera revealed activity that alarmed Jason Cooper, a Playa Vista parent of two young girls.A repairman who was contracted to fix scratches in the floor is seen rummaging through soiled clothing in the children's bedroom."I saw him put his hands in their hamper, pick up some of their clothes and at one point I saw him on the video putting something in his pocket. It looked like it was my daughter's underwear," says Jason Cooper.The repairman goes back and forth from his work area to the opposite side of the room where there the hamper was. Cooper says the activity became more suspicious when the worker turned away from the camera and lifts the clothing toward his face."You see him turn back around put the underwear in the hamper and before he does that you see what looks like he is taking one last big breath in."Cooper and his family had just moved into the home. The security camera was activated an hour before the worker arrived. The worker had been contracted by the moving company to fix any floor or furniture damaged in the move.Eyewitness News has tried to contact the worker. So far we have not received a response. But Cooper reached him and confronted him about the video."He tried to say something but in all honesty I didn't want to hear what he had to say. I didn't care what he had to say," says Cooper.Cooper filed a report with LAPD. It's uncertain whether any crime has been committed except perhaps the theft of a pair of underwear. More important to Cooper is if the worker has a criminal record.Especially disturbing, Cooper was in the home while the repairman was working. Steps away, unsuspecting."From now I can tell you that my wife and I will never let anybody else in this house without us standing by their side until they leave."