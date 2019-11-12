$127K income needed to afford a home in LA County, report says

LOS ANGELES -- New numbers are confirming what many of us know - buying a home in Los Angeles County is extremely difficult.According to the California Association of Realtors, a minimum income of $127,200 is needed to afford a mortgage payment on a single-family home at the county's median home price of $649,570.The association found the monthly payment would be $3,180.The number is out of reach for most county residents as only 25% are able to afford it.The figure was still an improvement from last year, when 22% were able to afford a home.L.A. County's numbers reflect a high housing cost trend in the rest of California.In San Francisco, the median price of a home is $1,580,000, which would require a $309,600 salary from a homeowner.The association said housing affordability in California improved in 42 tracked counties, and declined in five counties from a year ago.In Southern California, affordability did improve. L.A. and Orange counties tied for being the least affordable, while San Bernardino County was listed as the most affordable in the region.