Buying your first home

For many people, buying a home is the largest financial investment they will make in their lifetime.

For many people, buying a home is the largest financial investment they will make in their lifetime. And 35 percent of people taking this leap are first-time home buyers.

There are a couple things you need to do before taking that big step. If you're a first time home buyer, take it slow!

You're talking about a lot of money, and probably your biggest investments, so you want to make sure that you're comfortable with it and that you make the right decision."

Also, get a copy of your credit scores. You'll want the highest score possible, above a 740 is ideal, below 700 is not considered excellent credit, but this doesn't mean you can't get a mortgage. Use sites like credit-karma or annualcreditreport.com.
Next is meeting with a mortgage broker who can work to determine how much you can afford. Most people think you need a 20 percent down payment, however, if you do not meet these requirements your broker can show you other options. Some of these programs include USDA loans, VA loans, or FHA loans.

Also, remember closing costs. These could be three to five percent of the purchase cost! These cover things like inspections, lenders fees, appraisal, title or attorney fees, and more. 1.2 million people bought their first home in 2017.

It's a good idea to not go at it alone. So find a real estate team you feel you can trust. They can help you avoid unclear terms and guide you through the stacks of contract paperwork you will have to sign.
