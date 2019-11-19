consumer reports

Consumer Reports: Dangers in the laundry room

Of all the dangers that children can face, you might not think the laundry room is one of them. But earlier this year a 3-year-old died allegedly after getting trapped inside a front-loading washer.

Since 2014 the Consumer Products Safety Commission says it's aware of three deaths of children 5 and younger linked to washing machines. And the number of emergency room visits for injuries associated with washing machines is about 3,000. But most of those were related to falls.

Consumer Reports says that because young children are curious, parents need to be aware of potential dangers.

If you have a separate laundry room, lock it. And no matter where the washer and dryer are located, always keep their doors shut.

Many newer washing machines have a safety-lock feature. It can be activated by pressing a combination of buttons or holding down a button for several seconds. Each machine is different, so you'll want to check the manual to see if it has a lockout feature and how you set it up.

Consumer Reports says another safety option is an aftermarket childproof lock for washing machines, similar to the ones you would put on a kitchen or bathroom cabinet.

Laundry pods are another danger in your laundry room. In the first nine months of 2019, poison control centers reported 7,685 calls about children 5 and younger related to laundry packets. The problem? The detergent packets can look like candy to young children and people who are cognitively impaired.

The detergent in laundry packets is more highly concentrated than other forms, and when a child ingests it or it comes into contact with the skin or eyes, it can cause serious effects. Major manufacturers have taken steps to make their packaging more child-resistant, but people are still being harmed after contact with these laundry packets.

Consumer Report's advice is that liquid laundry packets should be avoided in homes with children under 6 years old or adults who are cognitively impaired.

If you're looking for a pod-free laundry detergent, Consumer Reports recommends Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release liquid detergent. In CR's tests it earns top scores, successfully removing body oil, dirt, grass, and other stains.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensafetyconsumer reportshomechild care
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Is your tap water safe to drink?
Sky-high cost of air travel with kids: Consumer Reports
What you eat can make you happier: Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports: Pressure Washer: Buy vs. Rent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Fresno Co. coroner identifies 4 killed in Fresno mass shooting
Fresno Mass Shooting: Other homes hit by gunfire in past weeks, neighbor says
Hmong leaders mourn shooting victims, seek answers
Visalia to consider banning sales of vape products
Man accused of assaulting Clovis grandfather pleads not guilty in court
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
Show More
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molestation case
No charges in deadly Orinda party shooting
Yosemite High student arrested for bringing gun to school, deputies say
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Calif. sues e-cigarette maker Juul over ads and sales
More TOP STORIES News