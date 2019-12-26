Home & Garden

Couple calls 911 on robot vacuum cleaner thought to be intruder

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) -- 'Twas the night of Christmas at a North Carolina house, no creature should have been stirring, not even a mouse.

But a Forsyth County couple awoke with a fright, as something was moving about their house in the night.

They dashed to their closet and hid in fear, dialing 911 with a sensitive ear.

Responding sheriff's deputies searched the home, and found a robot vacuum alone. The source of the scare had quickly been sorted, WGHP-TV reported. The robot had seemingly started and gotten stuck, its beeping and banging made the audible muck.

Homeowner Thomas Milam said the vacuum named 'Harry' was new. They'd had it for days, maybe just two.

He said it's not better to be sorry than safe, and he'd call 911 again, even if making a mistake.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensafetyrobotsintruder
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy snowfall closes I-5 at Grapevine, Hwy 58 over Tehachapi
Big rig driver found dead on 5 Freeway through Grapevine
Head-on collision kills 1, injures 5, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in southeast Fresno
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Show More
Man hospitalized in Central Fresno shooting, police searching for gunmen
3 teens killed, 2 injured in Pleasanton crash on Christmas
Couple delivers baby on N.H. interstate on Christmas morning
Armed robber holds Fresno CVS workers hostage
Veterans receive free meal, clothes and more on Christmas
More TOP STORIES News