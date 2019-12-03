holiday lights

'Ditto': Neighbor's witty response to extravagant Christmas display next door

By Larissa Waterson
A resident in Morphett Vale, near Adelaide, South Australia, had a hilarious response to an extravagant Christmas light display on the property next door.

When the occupants of a house on Emmerson Drive pulled out all the stops to light up their home in festive colors, their neighbor made it clear they weren't interested in making it a competition.

This video shows the eye-popping light decor on one of the houses, before slowly panning across to reveal a message of defeat from the neighboring home that reads simple: "Ditto."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenholiday lightsholidaygreat christmas light fight
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Snow and Christmas lights make for festive view at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
Santa Claus Lane in Clovis is now open
'The Great Christmas Light Fight' promises millions of lights
ZooLights returns to Fresno Chaffee Zoo this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge declares mistrial after hung jury in Sandoval murder trial
Man survives horrific crash in Fresno County
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Selma Police looking for driver who hit and killed man crossing the street
Clovis Police looking for suspect behind late-night drive-by shooting
Show More
CHP: Suspected drunk driver caused 4-vehicle crash that injured 10 in Fresno Co.
Vandal slashes decorations at 'Madera Christmas House': VIDEO
Families flock to 74th Candy Cane Lane Parade
Parents' emotional plea after daughter critically injured, son-in-law killed by DUI driver
Police searching for thieves targeting holiday shoppers in Merced
More TOP STORIES News