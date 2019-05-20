FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Housing Authority has announced that it will start accepting pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Interest List at the beginning of June.
You can start submitting your pre-applications on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. and will close on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:59 p.m.
The Housing Choice Voucher program provides rental assistance to eligible, low-income families.
Those interested in receiving a voucher can submit a pre-application for both the City HCV Interest List and the County HCV Interest List.
Eligible participants may receive a voucher from either the City or County Housing Authority and have the option to live anywhere in the County of Fresno.
As vouchers become available, the city says pre-applications will be randomly pulled from the Interest List using a lottery system and in order of the preferences selected in the pre-application.
Pre-applications will be accepted online only at www.fresnohousing.org/onlineapplication.
If you do not have access to the internet, you can head to these locations to submit your pre-application:
Fresno Housing Central Office 1331 Fulton Street, Fresno CA 93721
Legacy Commons 2255 S. Plumas, Fresno, CA 93706
Parc Grove Commons 2674 E. Clinton Avenue, Fresno CA 93703
Yosemite Village 709 W. California, Fresno CA 93706
Cedar Courts 4430 E. Hamilton, Fresno CA 93702
Mountain View Community Center 1295 J Street, Orange Cove CA 93646
Rio Villas 1238 P. Street, Firebaugh CA 93622
Cueva de Oso 1445 Peach Street, Selma CA 93662
Paseo 55 12th Street, Reedley CA 93654
Blossom Trail Commons 285 J Street, Sanger, CA 93657
Fresno Housing Authority to start accepting Section 8 housing pre-applications in June
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News