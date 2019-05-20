affordable housing

Fresno Housing Authority to start accepting Section 8 housing pre-applications in June

Management companies either don’t have any openings or are not accepting Section 8 Vouchers, say those looking for housing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Housing Authority has announced that it will start accepting pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Interest List at the beginning of June.

You can start submitting your pre-applications on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. and will close on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:59 p.m.

The Housing Choice Voucher program provides rental assistance to eligible, low-income families.

Those interested in receiving a voucher can submit a pre-application for both the City HCV Interest List and the County HCV Interest List.

Eligible participants may receive a voucher from either the City or County Housing Authority and have the option to live anywhere in the County of Fresno.

As vouchers become available, the city says pre-applications will be randomly pulled from the Interest List using a lottery system and in order of the preferences selected in the pre-application.

Pre-applications will be accepted online only at www.fresnohousing.org/onlineapplication.

If you do not have access to the internet, you can head to these locations to submit your pre-application:

Fresno Housing Central Office 1331 Fulton Street, Fresno CA 93721
Legacy Commons 2255 S. Plumas, Fresno, CA 93706
Parc Grove Commons 2674 E. Clinton Avenue, Fresno CA 93703
Yosemite Village 709 W. California, Fresno CA 93706
Cedar Courts 4430 E. Hamilton, Fresno CA 93702

Mountain View Community Center 1295 J Street, Orange Cove CA 93646
Rio Villas 1238 P. Street, Firebaugh CA 93622
Cueva de Oso 1445 Peach Street, Selma CA 93662
Paseo 55 12th Street, Reedley CA 93654
Blossom Trail Commons 285 J Street, Sanger, CA 93657
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresnofresno countyhousingaffordable housing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
New apartment complex coming to Madera for veterans
Four Fresno families selected to receive new homes
The iconic Hotel Fresno is getting a makeover
Fresno partners with Gov. Gavin Newsom to combat California's housing crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News