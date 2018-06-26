The City of Fresno's Rental Housing Registry is starting its random inspection program Tuesday.The inspections are the next step in the Rental Housing Improvement Act, which is an effort to improve the quality of rental housing in Fresno. Notices have been sent out to hundreds of random inspections and the city has automated the sampling of registered properties based mainly on previous code violators.Property owners and managers are responsible for notifying tenants and are required to be on-site for the city health and safety inspections.