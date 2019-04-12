water conservation

Fresno's watering rules are changing

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's lawn watering rules are being changed.

An automated metering system is now in place so the city can determine how much water each home uses, and when they use it.

But fines for breaking the rules are being reduced and most fines won't be imposed for one year.

After the experimental switch to an automated water meter system last year generated thousands of complaints from those who were cited for watering violations, the city of Fresno is making changes.

Public utilities director Mike Carbajal told the city council any fines for violations detected by the automated system won't be imposed for one year.

"This will fully allow customers to understand their water use, while staff will validate the performance of these automated systems," Carbajal said.

The plan is - starting in May of 2020, fines will be imposed.

Now, the first violation will generate a warning. Then a $50 fine, followed by a $100 fine, with $200 for each consecutive month after that. But the city council wants another review before any fines are levied.

However, water violators who are spotted the old fashioned way - by visual inspectors - won't get the one-year break.

"We will maintain the status quo for visual enforcement regulations. This is going out. Those items where there may be consistent runoff, broken sprinklers, that sort of thing - the visual enforcement regulations will remain in effect, including fines as necessary," said Carbajal.

But watering hours will be extended. Morning watering can go on until 10, as opposed to 9.

Evening watering can start at 6. The city will also have just two seasonal schedules - three days a week from April through October, one day a week from November to March.

There are no restrictions on how much water can be used in a given watering day. But each household will be allowed one violation day per month, without penalty.

And to try and avoid confusion, a public information campaign to explain all this is expected.

The state suggests each person use no more than 300 gallons a day. So far, each Fresno resident on average uses 205 gallons per day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresnowaterwater conservationgardening
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER CONSERVATION
City of Sanger receives $4 million in funding to improve water usage
Easy ways to save water (and money)
VIDEO: Before and after the Oroville dam near-disaster
Fresno to consider giving water use violators a break
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News