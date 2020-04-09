Coronavirus

Habitat For Humanity operating as normal during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite seeing a huge drop in cash donations, Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area continues to operate as normal.

The non-profit remains dedicated to the community, building homes for low-income families while maintaining its ReStores.

These stores, including the Clovis location, take in gently used household and construction items for resale.

"Folks that have to either drop off items while they're sheltering in, or folks that need to pick up some household essentials or home office supplies, they can still get right here," says Matthew Grundy.

Officials say if you can't donate, shopping at one of their stores for home improvement needs is a great way to get in some DIY-ing while supporting the non-profit at the same time.

Habitat for Humanity continues to offer essential services during the global health crisis.

"We sell hardware, everything from flooring to doors to electrical to plumbing," Grundy said. "All those things that can really help folks while they're sheltering in place."

Social distancing also remains a priority for Habitat as officials say they're building homes with only essential workers and no more volunteers

"We're still building homes because there are folks out there," Grundy said. "While we're all being asked to shelter in place, there are still many who lack safe and decent shelter."

Despite the pandemic, Habitat for Humanity is working to have homes like the ones in West Central Fresno move-in ready by the summer.

For more information on how to donate or for store location check out their website.

