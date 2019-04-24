Consumer Reports: How and why to keep your mattress clean!

You spend about a third of your life sleeping. And sure, you change your sheets. But how often do you clean the mattress you're sleeping on? Consumer Reports says that freshening up your mattress is a good idea for many reasons.It can help remove dirt, dust, and other allergens in addition to extending the life of your mattress. Cleaning it is very easy to do.First, remove all of your bedding and vacuum the entire surface of the mattress. You want to pay special attention to the crevices and seams of your mattress because that's where dirt, dust, dead skin, and other icky things can collect. CR recommends using the crevice attachment to get into those tight spaces.Next, spot-treat any stains. You'll want to try using an upholstery cleaner or enzyme-based pet-odor remover because they work well on most kinds of stains and odors.Next up ... deodorize! Sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda over the entire surface of the mattress. CR says don't be afraid to empty an entire 1-pound box.Then-and this is where time commitment comes in-leave the baking soda on for 24 hours.It's a little inconvenient; CR recommends either sleeping in another room of your house or planning to do it while you're away for the night. Also, if you can, CR says to leave the mattress near a window. The sunlight will add sanitizing power.And finally, vacuum up the baking soda, and enjoy your fresh, clean mattress!Consumer Reports recommends that you clean your mattress twice a year and always use a mattress cover. Along with cleaning, these extra layers of protection will help prevent mites, fleas, and other pests from sharing your bed. And that should help you sleep tight!