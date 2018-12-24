CONSUMER REPORTS

How to save money on your water bill

EMBED </>More Videos

How to save money on your water bill

Here's a quick quiz: What's the biggest energy expense in your house? If you guessed heating and cooling, you're right. Here's good news about the second biggest expense-heating water for laundry, washing dishes, and bathing. It can be brought way down with these simple tips from Consumer Reports.

First, try a shorter shower. And quit letting the water run when shaving or brushing your teeth.

After scraping, there's no need to rinse dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. You're essentially cleaning them twice, and you could cause the dishwasher's sensors to adjust to a lighter wash and not get them clean. For best results and energy savings, always run your dishwasher fully loaded. And consider replacing your old dishwasher. New, energy-efficient models us as little as 4 gallons per load.

Ninety percent of your clothes washer's energy goes to heating the water. Using warm water instead of hot for your laundry can cut a load's energy use in half. And using cool water will save even more. Consumer Reports' tests show that your clothes will still get clean. Because energy-efficient washers operate at cooler temperatures, detergents have been reformulated to do a fine job in cool water.

And a word about leaks from faucets, shower heads, or toilets. One drip per second wastes-ready for this?-almost 1,700 gallons of water a year. That's A LOT of short showers.

Speaking of leaks, here's one last tip from CR. To find out whether your toilet is leaking, put a few drops of food coloring into the tank. If there's color in the bowl after 10 minutes, you've got a leak. Time to fix it or replace the toilet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homebillsconsumer reportshome
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Watch: Air mattress for holiday guests
How to pack a carry-on suitcase
Gift Guide: Smartwatch vs. Fitness Tracker
Common food safety mistakes
More consumer reports
HOME & GARDEN
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
Section 8 housing applicant says she's facing discrimination
Here are some tips and trends for your holiday decorations this year
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Families welcome home loved ones for holiday season
Merced teen gives out nearly 100 care packages to homeless
CHP launches maximum enforcement patrols for Christmas Holiday
Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Need new X-mas tunes? Sony Pictures releases 'A Very Spidey Christmas' album
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
Show More
What would stay open, closed during a federal government shutdown
Wall GoFundMe tops $16M, but unclear how US would get money
Father arrested after wife, three children are injured in drunk driving crash
13-year-old girl among 5 charged in possible gang-related murder
Mother arrested after newborn found abandoned in parking lot
More News