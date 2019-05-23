games

Los Banos gets personalized version of Monopoly

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos residents can now play a personalized version of the Monopoly game.

Los BanosOpoly is now on sale at the Los Banos Walmart and features many familiar landmarks including the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge and Los Banos Rail Trail.

A few area restaurants are also included, such as M&M's Italian Restaurant and Wool Growers Restaurant.

The Cincinnati company, Late for the Sky, says they put a lot of time and effort into creating these customized game boards for a variety of topics and communities across the country.

The company has also created games inspired by nearby communities including Atwater, where you might recognize a few places such as Castle Air Museum and Rancho Del Rey Golf Club.

ClovisOpoly shows off Sierra Bicentennial Park, Millerton Lake and the Clovis Rodeo.

FresnoOpoly uses names like Dog House Grill, River Park, and Woodward Park.
