CONSUMER WATCH

New exterior paint for better curb appeal

EMBED </>More Videos

A fresh coat of Consumer Reports recommended paint in the right places can turn a drab house into a fab house. (KFSN)

By
Is the outside of your home looking a bit blah? Sometimes a fresh coat of Consumer Reports recommended paint in the right places can turn a drab house into a fab house. Choosing the right paint makes a big difference, too. And that's where Consumer Reports comes in.

To find the best, Consumer Reports testers leave samples on the roof - exposed to sun, wind, rain and snow for 3 years. By using lower quality wood and putting the panels on an angle CR triples the effect of weather. So one year is comparable to three years, two years is comparable to six years and three years is comparable to nine years on your home."

For a fast fix, focus on the front door, because your front door is typically the focal point of your house you should use a semi-gloss finish. It stands out from the rest of the siding and it's easy to clean.

This $37 Clark and Kensington paint will look great even after nine years. Feeling ambitious? Tackling the trim around windows, shutters, steps and fences can make a big impact, too.

If your whole house needs a facelift Consumer Reports says consider this top-rated Behr Premium Ultra Exterior paint. At 39-dollars a can it outperforms paints that cost twice as much.

If you want to take the painting party inside Consumer Reports says consider Behr Premium Plus Enamel from Home Depot. It's excellent at hiding darker colors in just one coat and - at 28 dollars a can it's a Consumer Reports Best Buy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeconsumer watchconsumer reportspaint
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
HOME & GARDEN
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Simple Solutions: Clean Like Mr. Clean
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
Buying your first home
Tiny homes coming to Old Town Clovis
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News