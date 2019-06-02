New Fresno watering schedule begins June 1

odd numbers

even numbers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time to adjust your sprinkler settings. The three-day watering schedule has begun in Fresno.The schedule change is in place to reflect residents' need to provide more water for their lawns and gardens during the summer months.Residents with addresses ending inare permitted to water onResidents with addresses ending inare permitted to water onWatering is not allowed on Mondays.The three-day watering schedule will be in place until October.