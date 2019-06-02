New Fresno watering schedule begins June 1

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time to adjust your sprinkler settings. The three-day watering schedule has begun in Fresno.
The schedule change is in place to reflect residents' need to provide more water for their lawns and gardens during the summer months.
Residents with addresses ending in odd numbers are permitted to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Residents with addresses ending in even numbers are permitted to water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Watering is not allowed on Mondays.
The three-day watering schedule will be in place until October.
