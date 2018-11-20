HOME & GARDEN

Realtor posts sexy photos of house to attract home buyers

EMBED </>More Videos

Realtor posts sexy photos of house to attract home buyers

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
One realtor went to the extreme to make sure people noticed a house listing in Conroe.

"Because we weren't getting any traffic. We needed to do something that was out there, and really pushing the envelope," realtor Kristin Gyldenege said.

The post included pictures of two fitness models wearing underwear and posing in different areas of the home.

"I wanted people to see the listing. I wanted traffic," Gyldenege said.

She received a lot of traffic from the listing, mostly positive, but some negative.

The angry comments eventually made its way to the Houston Association of Realtors, which removed the "sexy" photos from their website.

Gyldenege is proud of her creativity, but many realtors we talked to were shocked by the listing, and pointed out that the suggestive photos may turn off some buyers.

"We really want to be a little more professional. Professional photography, so we can appeal to anyone who may be interested in a home. So we wouldn't turn away different people," a local realtor said.

Gyldenege says until the Conroe home is sold, there's no such thing as bad publicity.

"When I found out I had 100 complaints, I'm like 'Sweet, that's like 10,000 people that have seen it,'" Gyldenege said.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homereal estatephotosConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Fresno expected to roll back water fines for October
Fresno to consider giving water use violators a break
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
Here's what you need to know when it comes to buying a new mattress
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Thanksgiving air-travel rush gets off to a good start
Porterville College basketball player arrested on kidnapping and rape charges
Visalia man convicted of raping unconscious woman - he had offered to help her get home
Fresno Unified suspends all outdoor activity due to unhealthy air quality
Severe flooding causes post office to close in Downtown Fresno
Man evades Sheriff's deputies in stolen vehicle in Central Fresno
3 semi-trucks destroyed after catching fire in parking lot
8 people displaced by house fire in Planada
Show More
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed, including CPD officer
Central Fresno apartment complex without heat as temps drop
Abandoned house catches fire in Southeast Fresno
UPDATE: Body found in Alviso Marina ID'd as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
More News