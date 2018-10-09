Simple Solution: Helpful moving tips

The American Moving and Storage Association reports that over 35 million Americans move every year. That's over 15 million households.
"Five-thousand or less usually," said one passer byer.
"Easily over $50,000," mentioned another.
Make sure to label your boxes on the side with all of the items inside as well as the room they'll be going into. Writing on the side of the box ensures you'll know what's inside even if your boxes are stacked. You can save money on moving costs by wrapping breakables in clothing. Also, your plates will be less likely to break if you put them into the box vertically. You can also save money on boxes by stopping by Home Depot, Walmart or grocery stores and asking for any leftover boxes. Covering the openings of your liquid toiletries with plastic wrap will prevent them from leaking on other items. Another tip: take a photo of how your electronics are connected so you know which wires go where. Also, keeping your clothes on hangers saves you a lot of time later on. Experts suggest keeping the items that you will need first in a clear plastic bin. Include things such as a box cutter, paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, power strips, eating utensils, and tools.
