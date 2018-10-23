KITCHEN PRODUCTS

Simple Solutions: Kitchen appliance hacks

EMBED </>More Videos

You use your microwave to heat up food and your dishwasher to wash dishes, but did you know that you could use these kitchen appliances for other things as well?

By
You use your microwave to heat up food and your dishwasher to wash dishes, but did you know that you could use these kitchen appliances for other things as well?

After a while, your dish sponge will harbor a lot of bacteria. Disinfect it by getting it wet and microwaving it on high for two minutes.

You can also use your microwave to get more juice out of your lemons and limes by zapping them for 20 seconds before squeezing. If you stepped in gum, throw your shoe in the freezer for a couple of hours and it will come off a lot easier. Also, freeze your jeans to kill odor-causing bacteria. This will also keep your jeans from fading because you won't be over washing them. Use your Keurig to make instant oatmeal, ramen noodles, or a cup of soup. Simply running a cycle without a k cup is a lot faster than heating up water.

Hardware like drawer handles and tools become covered with paint and filth over time. Throw them in the crockpot overnight on a low setting. In the morning, the paint and dirt should come right off!

You can use your dishwasher to disinfect toys, brushes, small tools, and flip-flops. Just make sure your items are dishwasher safe.

You can also freeze fresh herbs in ice cube trays with olive oil. Next time you're cooking and your recipe call for that herb, just toss it right in. Finally, if you want to dry your fresh herbs, place them on a plate lined with a paper towel and cover them with another one. Microwave on high for one minute and continue microwaving in 20 second intervals until they are dried out.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Katie Campbell, Producer; Angela Clooney, Videographer and Editor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homekitchen productsapplianceslife hacks
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KITCHEN PRODUCTS
What's new with big-ticket appliances?
Clovis Culinary Center coming soon for aspiring and professional chefs
Appliances for your first apartment
Longest lasting countertops
More kitchen products
HOME & GARDEN
Consumer Watch: Home improvements to save money on your insurance
Why divers had to journey 80 feet into a sewage tank to fish out wipes
Simple Solution: Helpful moving tips
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
21 businesses burglarized, at least $45,000 stolen in Fresno County
"Evidence does not support verdict" in Greyhound bus crash case
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
New criminal case may answer social media questions about Clovis principal Gavin Gladding
Police release new photos of SUV and driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run
Two people found shot in Tulare Co; Highway closure for investigation
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Fresno DA files accessory charges in hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal
Show More
Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexican resort area
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
'No, no, no!' Utah student killed by ex-boyfriend was on phone with mom during murder, police say
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
More News