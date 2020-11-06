Home & Garden

Walker Edison recalls dressers for tipping hazard

Company offering full refunds or replacements for recalled dressers
Furniture maker Walker Edison has recalled thousands of dressers that could tip over and trap kids, causing injuries or even death.

Approximately 24,000 of the Spencer 3 & 4 drawer, wood models sold online by Best Buy, Target, Pier 1 and Amazon are impacted by the recall.

They were sold from 2018 through last March for about $200-$300.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, "The recalled drawer chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard."

So far, there have not been any reports of injuries.

Walker Edison is offering full refunds or replacement.

For more information on the recall, visit cpsc.gov and for information on getting a refund, visit Walker Edison's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfurniturerecallu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI
2020 Central California election live results
Winds, possible rain this weekend might clear out Valley's bad air
Fresno family seeking truth after CHP officer runs stop sign, kills man
Tulare Police looking for woman suspected in murder of boyfriend
SQF Complex: Debris removal begins as concern over 'debris flow' grows
UV disinfecting fixtures to be installed at Fresno community centers
Show More
Fresno Art Museum reopens after 7 months
Wind, rain, and snow to impact Creek Fire zone, preparations underway
Local pop-up picnic business grows during pandemic
Former parolees react to passage of California's Prop 17
What's the election hold up? Why counting ballots is taking so long
More TOP STORIES News