Local homeless advocate spreads Christmas cheer by giving back

A local homeless advocate is spreading Christmas cheer by giving away stuffed stockings to those most in need.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local woman and her family are taking action to make sure those most in need get a stocking this holiday season.

Gordie Ochiner-Bermudez was out near G and Ventura Street this morning.

Her trunk was filled with red stockings to pass out to those experiencing homelessness.

She says this is the second year she's been able to make this happen.

"Everyone wants to celebrate Christmas no matter their circumstance or situation and so we just want to come out here and make them smile," Gordie Ochiner says.

Each stocking had a knitted scarf, socks, mittens, snacks, a card and five dollars.

She says it was all made possible through donations from the community.