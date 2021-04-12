Society

Community gathers to serve homeless in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of Fresno community members rolled up their sleeves to serve the homeless in Downtown Fresno.

Dozens of volunteers provided hot meals, haircuts and personal hygiene products to those in need.

The group set up on H Street in Downtown Fresno to also provide donated clothing, along with supplies and vaccinations for animals.

They handed out bagged lunches and provided more than a dozen haircuts.

The organizer and founder of Fresno Intensive Care Unit says on a daily basis, they give love and emotional support.

"We're a community who want to make a difference and we feel like if we treat them like equals, and we love them every single day and be more consistent about it, then they could actually become better Fresno community members as well," says Gordie Ochinero-Bermudez.

Bermudez will be driving across California to raise money for porta potties for the homeless.
