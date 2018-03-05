VANDALISM

Homeless man arrested after vandalizing stores in Downtown Madera

Police officers say a homeless man smashed the glass of five businesses just after 4 a.m. Sunday, causing almost $6,000 in damages. (KFSN)

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Downtown Madera storefronts with shattered windows and doors are now covered with plywood. Police officers say a homeless man smashed the glass of five businesses just after 4 a.m. Sunday, causing almost $6,000 in damages.

But it didn't take officers long to find the suspect after they responded to multiple burglary alarms.

They found him sitting on a nearby curb with shattered glass around him. He's been identified as Luis Lucas and after a short talk he admitted to the crimes and told officers he was upset.

Nothing was stolen from the stores.

Owner of B&B Thrift Store, Angela Block says she was frustrated when she and her husband found out what happened. Now, they not only have to replace their two large front windows, they'll also have to get their logo painted back onto them.

Block says she doesn't want this vandalism to cause hopeless feelings toward revitalizing and cleaning up Downtown Madera.

Business owners are hoping the quick response of the police department will teach other criminals considering the same crimes to think twice.
