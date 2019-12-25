murder

Homeless woman looking for place to sleep brutally murdered in Madera, police say

Police are searching for the suspects involved in the murder of a homeless woman in Madera.

Just before midnight on Christmas Eve, police were called to an area near G and 5th street.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman dead from multiple traumatic injuries to her chest.

Officers believe she was looking for a place to sleep when she was brutally attacked.

"It's dangerous for a lot of people out there right now, but this is an isolated incident. We don't have concerns of this happening to anyone else in the neighborhood and the community. Our investigators will be following up on this throughout the holidays and try to bring closure to it," said Madera Police Lt. Daniel Foss.

So far, investigators are following leads in the case, but have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madera Police.
