rescue

CA college students rescued when boat made of buckets, kiddie pools drifts out to sea

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal students rescued when homemade boat drifts out to sea

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Two students in their 20s with more creativity than common sense had to be rescued off the Santa Barbara coast when their homemade boat made from buckets and kiddie pools drifted out into the ocean.

The two men had built their un-seaworthy craft by using duct tape to lash together 20 Home Depot buckets and two plastic kiddie pools on a piece of plywood.

They went out on the water off Isla Vista around 2 a.m. Saturday.



They had a paddle but no wetsuits. It didn't take long before the tide had pushed their "boat" out too far from shore and they were unable to make their way back, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

Fortunately someone spotted them floating out on the water before they got too far. Authorities were notified and they were rescued within about 30 minutes.

No alcohol was involved, says the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which referred to the incident as "Nautical Nonsense."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaboating safetyrescueboating
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
CA officer rescues man from burning car | VIDEO
Reba McEntire rescued from OK building after staircase collapse
9/11: The search for hope at Ground Zero
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News