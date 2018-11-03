Homeowner catches robbers breaking into home in Atwater

A homeowner was in the right place at the right time when he came home just seconds after three men entered the backyard of his home. It was caught on home surveillance video taken around 1 p.m. on Saturday.The suspects pulled into the driveway then immediately head to the side yard wearing hoodies and masks.The homeowner tries to block the suspect vehicle but they maneuver around him.He then gets out of his truck and runs towards them, but they quickly escape into a nearby dirt field.If you recognize the suspect vehicle or have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Atwater Police Department.