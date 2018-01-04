MERCED COUNTY

Homeowner shoots and kills robber during Merced home invasion

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Merced Police Department said a man who broke into a home in Merced was shot and killed by the homeowner.

On Wednesday police said they received a call from a man saying someone kicked down his door while he was home. The resident said he armed himself with a shotgun and when the suspect continued to move towards the homeowner, he shot at him.

Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner was not injured during the break-in.

Authorities have only identified the suspect as a man in his 30's pending notification to the next of kin.

The homeowner is cooperating with investigators and told police he did not know the suspect.

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the break-in.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Chris Russell at (209)385-4707, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-7826. The public can also send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing "TIP411" (847411) and including the word "Comvip" as the "keyword" in the text message.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionshootingmercedmerced countyMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News